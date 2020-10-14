NFL cancels Pro Bowl for first time since 1949

(CNN) The NFL is punting on the Pro Bowl.

For the first time in more than 70 years, the league will not hold its annual all-star game. Instead, the NFL is focusing on completing the full regular season and postseason during the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, 12 NFL games have been postponed or rescheduled as a result of positive Covid-19 tests, with 11 teams having been directly impacted.

Las Vegas, which was slated to host this season's Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, will instead welcome the league's best for the 2022 edition of the game.

The league said it and the NFL Players Association intend to play a full season and postseason culminating with Super Bowl LV, scheduled for February 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

