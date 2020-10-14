Florida Gators pause all football activities following at least 19 positive Covid-19 tests

(CNN) Covid-19 has gotten its teeth into the Florida Gator football program.

Just four days out from a critical contest with SEC rival LSU, Florida has put all football activities on hold following a coronavirus outbreak.

Nineteen football players have tested positive for Covid-19, a University of Florida athletics spokesman has told CNN on Tuesday. This was first reported by The Independent Florida Alligator.

This news comes after UF announced it was pausing team activities.

"The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week," said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.

Read More