Teenage 'computer genius' could become the first millennial saint

Rome (CNN) A teenage "computer genius" could be on the path to sainthood after he was beatified by the Catholic Church.

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at the age of 15 in 2006, was beatified on Saturday in the town of Assisi, Italy.

Beatification is the penultimate step in the sainthood process, and means the candidate can be referred to as "blessed," and that one miracle has been confirmed in his or her name.

A procession walks through the streets of Assisi, Italy, prior to the beatification ceremony of 15-year-old Carlo Acutis.

Another miracle is required for canonization, the formal act of declaring someone a saint.

The teenager used his taste for technology to create a website that traced the history of Eucharistic miracles, which has been used by more than 10,000 parishes worldwide, the Vatican said.

