This was adapted from the October 13 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Joe Biden might win the White House simply because he's not Donald Trump.

The President's talent for shooting himself in the foot has allowed his Democratic rival to avoid some scrutiny of what a Biden presidency might actually look like. But the former vice president is getting jammed over his refusal to say whether he would "pack" the Supreme Court by adding more justices to neutralize its conservative majority.

Congress has the power to expand or shrink the court's bench , but hasn't done so for 150 years. Some Democrats say an expansion is warranted now, because they believe Republicans already stole two seats — first by refusing to confirm then-President Barack Obama's 2016 election-year pick, then by rushing to seat Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett weeks before Election Day.

Biden claims he won't commit to or reject court packing because reporters would write about it. "You know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that," he said last week.

He's reasoning that sitting on the fence is safer than jumping down on either side: If he comes out for court packing, he could scare off Republican voters who disdain Trump and are mulling a once-in-a-lifetime vote for a Democrat. If he promises not to expand the court — a stance suggested by his previous statements — he could dampen liberal enthusiasm.

Read More