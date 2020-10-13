More than 1 million mink will be killed to help contain a series of Covid-19 outbreaks on Danish farms

(CNN) The Danish government has ordered the country's mink farms to cull over 1 million mink due to a series of Covid-19 outbreaks among the animals.

The current outbreak is believed to have started in late June when a Covid-19 patient was associated with a mink farm in North Jutland, according to a report by the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service . The disease was found to have spread to the mink after the Danish Patient Safety Authority had samples taken from 34 of the farm's animals.

The government began to introduce measures in the summer to limit the spread of Covid-19 on mink farms, but the number of cases dramatically increased in September.

By early October, mink on nearly 60 farms in North Jutland alone had tested positive for Covid-19 and another 46 were under suspicion, according to Mogens Jensen, the Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries.

"We have continuously launched initiatives to manage and contain the spread of infection," Jensen said in a statement. But, she added, "In view of the recent large increase, we must unfortunately state that it has not been sufficient to prevent continued spread of infection among the North Jutland mink herds."

