(CNN) The heart of Nick Torres, the 10-month-old whose parents sued Texas Children's Hospital to keep him on life support, stopped beating Tuesday hours after he was released from the facility.

Dr. Joseph Varon , a critical care doctor at Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, told reporters that Nick's heart stopped at the family home around 5:15 p.m. CT.

"Unfortunately, the heartbeat of the baby has actually stopped," said Varon, who took an interest in the case and was helping the family. "We were able to safely transport him to his home, where he remained for a couple of hours and then his heart rate slowly went down until it stopped."

Doctors at the hospital had declared Torres brain dead on September 30, according court documents the family had filed in hopes of forcing the hospital staff to keep the baby on a ventilator.

The hospital agreed Tuesday to release the boy, who was found last month unconscious in a bathtub in Harris County, according to court documents. The lawsuit against the hospital was dismissed Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement.

