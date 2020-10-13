Activists have long said a Santa Fe monument celebrated the killings of Native Americans. Crowds toppled it this week

(CNN) At least two people were arrested in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Monday after a crowd toppled a monument that Native American community members have long called on to be removed.

Demonstrations around the monument -- an obelisk found in the middle of the city's Plaza Park that activists say celebrated the killings of Native Americans -- began Saturday, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said, when protesters chained themselves on the obelisk.

A crowd swarmed the plaza Monday while city council members held an emergency meeting, the mayor said, and began tearing down the fence surrounding the monument before destroying the obelisk. One person was arrested for battery on a peace officer and resisting an officer and a second person was arrested for resisting an officer and criminal trespass.

The monument's destruction took place as New Mexico celebrated Indigenous People's Day and comes following a summer of racial reckoning and unrest during which protesters have torn down other statues and monuments honoring controversial figures and racist parts of the country's past.

Webber condemned Monday's violence and said it was "not only a violation of the law, it is a violation of the ties between people in our community."