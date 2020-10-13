Trash bags of undelivered mail found outside a postal worker's home in Pennsylvania

(CNN) Special agents with the US Postal Service discovered undelivered mail in trash bags placed on the curb for pickup outside the home of a postal employee in Baldwin, Pennsylvania.

The agents with Postal Service's Office of Inspector General were responding to a report about undelivered mail on Sunday outside the employee's home. The employee works at the Mount Oliver post office, according to a statement from Postal Service.

"USPS OIG Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including business mail, flats, and small amount of first class mail," Special Agent Scott Balfour told CNN in a statement. "We expect to perform a piece count of the mail today, and make arrangements to have to mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible."

The employee was not named in the statement, but Balfour said he is currently on a non-duty and non-pay status.

"Once USPS OIG special agents conclude their investigation, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney's Office," he said.

