Second giant 'murder hornet' escapes after it was captured by scientists in Washington

(CNN) Another "murder" hornet that could have led scientists to its nest has evaded experts once more, following a lost signal.

Last week, scientists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)captured a live Asian giant hornet -- known as "murder" hornets for their ability to decimate honeybee populations -- and used dental floss to attach a tracking device to its body, which "worked quite well," said Sven Spichiger, WSDA's managing entomologist, during a news conference on Monday.

When scientists released the hornet into the wild onto an apple tree, they were initially successful in tracking the insect, but after some time they were unable to locate a signal when it flew into a heavily vegetated area and then quickly darted away -- thus evading the scientists.

The captured Asian giant hornet on the apple tree.

Not all hope is lost, though, said Spichiger.

"We did get an initial direction of the flight," he said. "We were able to meet with several of the property owners and get a few more eyewitness accounts of seeing hornets earlier the week before or earlier in the summer, and so we are starting to narrow down exactly where the hornets' nest is."

Read More