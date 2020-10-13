A California pastor encouraged parishioners to use an unauthorized GOP ballot drop box at his church

(CNN) A pastor in California is facing criticism after encouraging parishioners to turn in their ballots to an unauthorized drop box deployed outside the church by the state's Republican Party.

Jerry Cook, the lead pastor of Freedom's Way Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, said in a sermon on Sunday that there was "no problem" with the unofficial ballot box, though several California state authorities have called it and others like it misleading and illegal.

"Freedom's Way Baptist provides the option to its parishioners to drop off their ballot in a safe location," he said. "Isn't church pretty safe? In a safe location with people they trust rather than handing it over to a stranger who knocks on their door, which is something called ballot harvesting."

Cook did not address where the ballots that may have been deposited in the box would be taken.

He also pushed back on allegations of ballot tampering from California's attorney general and others, after several residents reported the unofficial box.