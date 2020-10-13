Boston mayor commits to police reform task force recommendations, pledges to make them a reality

(CNN) Boston Mayor Marty Walsh committed to the recommendations from the Boston Police Reform Task Force Tuesday, pledging to make them a reality for the city.

"As of today, I'm pleased to officially accept these recommendations, all of these recommendations," Walsh said. "And today I can announce that I'll use every tool at my disposal to make this a reality."

The task force's recommendations include:

Expanding the Boston Police Department's commitment to diversity and inclusion

Creating an independent civilian police oversight office with full investigatory and subpoena power

Expanding the department's adoption of the body-worn camera program and continuing to ban the use of biometrics and facial recognition software

Enhancing the use of force policies to include clear and enforceable disciplinary code

Adopting practices that maximize accountability, transparency and public access to the BPD

Walsh said he will form the new civilian oversight office within the coming weeks and will start the process to hire an executive director for the office immediately.

