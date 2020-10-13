Longtime mayor of the Tennessee city that hosts Bonnaroo dies of Covid-19

(CNN) The mayor of the Tennessee city that is home to the Bonnaroo music festival has died after a "valiant fight" against Covid-19. He was 79.

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman passed away on Monday morning after being hospitalized for Covid-19 on October 1, the city announced on Facebook

"It is said that when your work speaks for itself -- let it," his family said in a statement . "Mayor Lonnie Norman's eight decades on this planet were filled with work that testifies to both his accomplishments and his values."

His family counted a new recreation complex, a soccer field, improvements to parks and infrastructure and advocacy for rural hospitals among his many achievements.

One of his proudest accomplishments was his role as a friend and supporter of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which began in 2002 and is now one of the most popular summer music festivals in the nation.

