Meghan Duggan, captain of the Olympic-winning US women's hockey team, to retire

(CNN) Meghan Duggan, a captain on the US women's hockey team that captured gold in the 2018 Olympics, is retiring.

Duggan spent 14 years with the national team, and made the announcement Tuesday in an essay shared with ESPN.

"Although being an athlete will always be part of my identity, I am ready for the next chapter. I know it's the right decision for me, but at the same time, it's still very emotional," Duggan said in the essay.

Duggan played in 137 games for the US national team, lighting the lamp with 40 goals and dishing out 35 assists. A native of Danvers, Massacusetts, the 33-year-old Duggan picked up seven gold medals in the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) world championships, and skated for three Olympic teams, including the gold-medal winning squad of 2018.

Duggan listed the "euphoric joy of winning Olympic gold at PyeongChang in 2018" among her many unforgettable moments, noting that the victory "was especially gratifying after our excruciating overtime loss to rival Canada in the Sochi Olympics four years earlier."

