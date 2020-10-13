Chicago Blackhawks statue vandalized with paint and an indigenous rights phrase

(CNN) A Chicago Blackhawks statue outside of the professional hockey team's downtown arena was vandalized early Monday with splashes of bright paint across a likeness of the team's mascot and an indigenous rights phrase near its base.

The Twitter photos show different angles of splashed paint and phrases painted around its base. Among the slogans was "Land Back," a rallying cry used by indigenous people to fight for land reclamation and protest against development projects.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed the incident, telling CNN "four offenders vandalized the property (statue) at the listed address with red paint."

"The area has been cleaned already" and "no one is in custody," the CPD said, adding that "detectives are investigating."