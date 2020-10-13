Laura Coates is a CNN senior legal analyst. She is a former assistant US attorney for the District of Columbia and trial attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. She is the host of the daily "Laura Coates Show" on SiriusXM. Follow her @thelauracoates. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Really, Sen. Ted Cruz? After speaking for over 20 minutes, the Texas Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee decided to ask Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a seminal legal mind, about her children's distance learning and piano lessons. Let's just say, it struck a chord with women everywhere.

There are a multitude of topics to discuss with a person nominated to fill a lifetime appointment, let alone one nominated to be one of only nine justices on the Supreme Court of the United States. As such, senators must be selective in their questions to avoid squandering their precious time, and instead focus on prioritizing those areas of the utmost and often most urgent concerns.

But rather than ask Barrett about her judicial philosophy of originalism stare decisis , her controversial academic writings as a law professor or her judicial opinions over the past three years as a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals -- all of which are top of mind for many voters -- he bafflingly decided that these four questions were a far better use of her intelligence.

While Barrett was gracious enough to answer the senator's questions, even laughing and smiling while doing so, many women -- myself included -- re-envisioned a different conversation playing out, one in which Barrett would have insisted and been given the space to discuss her judicial record, convince the panel of her impartiality and confront other US senators' consequential concerns, rather than engage in the ridiculous small talk to which few, if any, male nominees would have ever been subjected.

In this alternate reality, the conversation would have played out as follows:

