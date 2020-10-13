Indian jewelry brand pulls commercial featuring interfaith couple following backlash

(CNN) Indian jewelry brand Tanishq has withdrawn a commercial featuring an interfaith relationship from social media and television following a backlash online.

The 45-second advertisement for the "Ekatvam (Unity) -- the beauty of oneness" collection showed a Muslim family throwing a traditionally South Indian Hindu baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law.

The daughter-in-law says, "But these rituals aren't celebrated in your home," and the mother-in-law replies, "But the ritual of making daughters happy is in every home."

The hashtag "BoycottTanishq" began trending in India after the Tata Group jewelry brand posted the ad at the weekend.

Tanishq removed the commercial from all platforms Monday, later telling CNN that the film had sparked "divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective."

