Dustin Johnson, the world's top golfer, tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) The top-ranked golfer in the world has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dustin Johnson, who currently holds the number one position in the World Golf Rankings, has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, citing the diagnosis.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed,'' said Johnson, who holds 23 PGA Tour wins for his career. "I was really looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible."

According to the PGA Tour, the 36-year-old Johnson was experiencing symptoms late Sunday evening, and failed to improve by Tuesday. He subsequently took a coronavirus test which came back positive.

He'll be replaced in the 78-player Las Vegas field by first alternate J.T. Poston.

