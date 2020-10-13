Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Set apart from the frenetic bustle of one of Asia's largest cities and nestled amid the manicured gardens of Bangkok's Dusit Palace, the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall has served as the official home of Thailand's monarch for more than a century. Its name translates to "royal seat in the sky" but the European-style residence is known as the Ambara Villa.

The royal mansion is where Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn was born and it's where, as Crown Prince, he accepted the formal invitation to the crown in 2016 following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, which was four years ago on Tuesday.

Vajiralongkorn -- who spends much of his time overseas -- returned to Thailand this week for a host of royal duties.

Pro-democracy activist Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak walks with others towards the police headquarters in Bangkok on October 13, 2020.

On Tuesday, scuffles broke out between anti-monarchy protesters and police at Bangkok's Democracy Monument, which has been a meeting place during months of protests. Police said 21 people were arrested.

Demonstrators had partially blocked the road near the monument and set up a barricade, which police attempted to remove.

Later, Vajiralongkorn's convoy drove past protesters for the first time. Demonstrators chanted "release our friends" and held up the three finger salute from the Hunger Games movies -- a popular symbol of the protests.

Deputy Police spokesman, Police Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen, confirmed that demonstrators had been arrested for holding a protest without permission and detained for violating the "Public Assembly Act."

Protesters plan to gather at the monument and march to the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday and camp out there. If they go ahead they could face confrontation from pro-monarchy groups who have planned counter protests.

Experts say this week could be a watershed moment for the ongoing protest movement, which is calling for a new constitution, the dissolution of parliament and resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as an end of intimidation of government critics. Many are also calling for a true constitutional monarchy under a democratic system.

Protest leaders expect a large turnout Wednesday but there are questions over whether they are pushing too hard for reform of the monarchy, and whether people will come out onto the streets during a sensitive time and October downpours. The King is in town, it was the late King's memorial day, and Wednesday marks the anniversary of the 1973 mass uprising against military dictatorship.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn lights candles as he takes part in a Buddhist ceremony to mark the 2020 Kathina festival at Wat Ratchabophit in Bangkok on October 10, 2020.

"I expect that the government would control this protest very hard," said Punchada Sirivunnabood, associate professor of politics at Mahidol University's Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Those calling for monarchical reform are risking lengthy prison sentences. Thai citizens are expected to revere the monarch without question and criticizing the King, Queen or heir apparent, is punishable by some of the world's strictest lese mejeste laws.

But those taboos are being broken. What began as anti-government student-led rallies in cities across the country, has since grown into a movement attracting a large cross-section of society. An August 16 protest in Bangkok attracted an estimated 10,000 people and in mid-September thousands came out once again, with protesters laying a plaque near the Grand Palace that read, "Here, the people declare that this place belongs to the people, not the King."

"It is now or never. The root cause of political problems stemmed from this institution, we couldn't just dance around and ignore it anymore more," said Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a 21-year-old student who has become a central figure of the new student movement. "Otherwise we are going to end up in the same vicious political cycle again. Coups after coups with endorsement from the King."

Protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul (C) makes the three-fingered Hunger Games salute during a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok on September 20, 2020.

A direct challenge

It was a hot August night when Panusaya, who is known by the nickname Rung, first got up on stage and delivered a 10-point list of demands for reform to the monarchy.

The demands included the King being answerable to the constitution, revoking the laws against defaming the monarchy, a new constitution, abolishing royal offices, ousting the military-led government and disbanding the King's royal guards.

"I almost collapsed many times while reading the statement. I couldn't feel my feet and my hands," she told CNN. "I was afraid about the reaction of the crowd on that night."

But the crowds did not leave. Panusaya had struck a nerve.

Though absolute monarchy rule ended in 1932, Thailand's King still wields considerable political influence. The image of former King Bhumibol was carefully cultivated to present him as a stable father figure who ruled by Buddhist principles throughout decades of political turbulence, and who worked to improve the lives of ordinary Thais with great moral authority.