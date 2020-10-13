Jacinda Ardern Fast Facts

Jacinda Ardern speaks to media on August 1, 2017, after being appointed the new Labour leader only weeks out from the New Zealand general election.

Jacinda Ardern: Her first term in photos

Prime Minister-designate Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters shake hands during a coalition agreement signing at Parliament on October 24, 2017, in Wellington. For weeks after the country's 2017 general election, there was no clear victor, with neither major party winning an outright majority.