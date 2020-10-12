Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's illustration, left, helps visualize the details of an unusual star system, GW Orionis, in the Orion constellation. The system's circumstellar disk is broken, resulting in misaligned rings around its three stars. Hide Caption 1 of 195

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is a simulation of two spiral black holes that merge and emit gravitational waves. Hide Caption 2 of 195

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's illustration shows the unexpected dimming of the star Betelgeuse. Hide Caption 3 of 195

Photos: Wonders of the universe This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light. Hide Caption 4 of 195

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion. Hide Caption 5 of 195

Photos: Wonders of the universe The blue dot at the center of this image marks the approximate location of a supernova event which occurred 140 million light-years from Earth, where a white dwarf exploded and created an ultraviolet flash. It was located close to tail of the Draco constellation. Hide Caption 6 of 195