Astronomers witness 'spaghettification' of star shredded by a black hole

This is an infrared image of Apep, a Wolf-Rayet star binary system located 8,000 light-years from Earth.

An artist's illustration, left, helps visualize the details of an unusual star system, GW Orionis, in the Orion constellation. The system's circumstellar disk is broken, resulting in misaligned rings around its three stars.

This is a simulation of two spiral black holes that merge and emit gravitational waves.

This artist's illustration shows the unexpected dimming of the star Betelgeuse.

This extremely distant galaxy, which looks similar to our own Milky Way, appears like a ring of light.

This artist's interpretation shows the calcium-rich supernova 2019ehk. The orange represents the calcium-rich material created in the explosion. Purple reveals gas shed by the star right before the explosion.