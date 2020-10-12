(CNN) Earth's earliest mammals spent their lives at a more leisurely pace than their modern counterparts, but they lived a lot longer, analysis of some 200-million-year-old teeth has shown.

Using X-ray technology, palaeontologists studied the fossilized teeth of some of Earth's earliest mammals, Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium, shrew-sized insectivores that walked the earth alongside early dinosaurs during the Early Jurassic marine transgression, in what is now Glamorgan in South Wales.

Experts from the UK's University of Bristol and Finland's University of Helsinki studied growth rings in the mammals' tooth sockets, discovering the animals lived for up to 14 years -- surprising, given similarly sized modern-day animals, such as mice and shrews, have a lifespan of between one and two years in the wild.

The tiny mammals had fallen into caves and holes in the rock, where their skeletons and teeth fossilized and remained well preserved.

"We digitally reconstructed the tooth roots in 3-D and these showed that Morganucodon lived for up to 14 years, and Kuehneotherium for up to nine years. I was dumbfounded as these lifespans were much longer than the one to three years we anticipated for tiny mammals of the same size," Dr Elis Newham, Research Associate at the University of Bristol, said in a statement.

A micro-CT scan of a fossil Morganucodon tooth root from 200 million years ago, showing annual growth rings.

