Bangladesh to allow death penalty for convicted rapists

(CNN) Bangladesh is set to allow the death penalty for convicted rapists after weeks of protests over sexual violence in the country.

Bangladesh's Cabinet on Monday approved an amendment changing the maximum punishment for convicted rapists from life imprisonment to death, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

The new provision will go into effect once it is signed by Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid. The step is considered a formality.

"Surely (the law) will be a deterrent to such notorious crimes while we simultaneously will make all-out efforts to expedite the trial process of rape cases in the relevant courts," Law Minister Anisul Huq said, according to BSS.

Bangladesh's government has faced calls to do more to prevent sexual violence amid national outrage over a viral video of a group of men attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in the country's south.

