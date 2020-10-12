Wisconsin judge upholds mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge

(CNN) A Circuit Court judge has denied a lawsuit against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to overturn the face mask mandate in the state, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.

Three people had sued to challenge the governor's authority to issue the order declaring a public health emergency. They said in the filing that he "exceeded his statutory authority" by declaring an emergency three different times in relation to the Covid-19 health crisis.

In July, Evers issued an emergency order mandating that citizens wear a face covering indoors when not in a private residence, with some exceptions. The order was set to expire September 22 but because of a rise in cases, Evers declared a new public health emergency.

The current face covering mandate expires in 60 days, on November 21, or with a subsequent superseding order, according to a news release from the governor's office

By state law, the governor is allowed to issue a public health emergency for up to 60 days, unless extended by the state legislature. In his ruling, Judge R. Michael Waterman said the statute does not prohibit Evers from declaring successive states of emergency and that it allows for a declaration if the governor determines a public health emergency exists.

Read More