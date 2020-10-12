Knock on the door late at night was a professor's Nobel co-winner notifying him of their win

(CNN) It was the middle of the night in California when the Nobel Committee tried to reach Paul Milgrom to tell him the good news: He had won the Nobel Prize in economics.

The committee calls the winners before announcing the names to the world each year. It's always a decent hour in Stockholm -- the middle of the day -- but that means it is the middle of the night on the US West Coast.

But Milgrom couldn't be reached, so his neighbor -- and fellow prize winner -- Robert Wilson stepped up and walked over to Milgrom's house.

In a security camera video recording , Wilson is seen ringing Milgrom's doorbell at 2:15 a.m. PT and knocking for several seconds. Finally, Milgrom responds.

"Paul, it's Bob Wilson," Wilson says. "You've won the Nobel Prize. And so they're trying to reach you, but they cannot. They don't seem to have a number for you."

