Mail carrier's quick thinking helped a man who accidentally cut himself with chainsaw

(CNN) A California postal worker's quick decision to use his belt as a tourniquet helped a man who had severely cut his arm with a chainsaw.

Garcia was on his daily route in Norwalk on Friday when heard the man's family's calling for help, police said.

"When he turned around, I saw that he was holding his left arm. And he was just covered in blood," Garcia told CNN affiliate KCAL

The mailman quickly looped his belt around the man's bleeding arm, wrapping it as tightly as he could and held it there. Garcia got the idea to use his belt as a tourniquet from the movies, he said to KCAL.

