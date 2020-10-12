Joe Morgan, Hall of Fame second baseman for Cincinnati's Big Red Machine, dies at 77

(CNN) Hall of Famer Joe Morgan, part of Cincinnati's Big Red Machine and one of the best second basemen to don a glove, has died, the Reds said in a statement. He celebrated his 77th birthday last month.

According to the San Francisco Giants , where he also played, the two-time World Series champ died Sunday at his home in Danville, California, a 30-minute drive east of the Oakland high school where he played as a teen.

"The Reds family is heartbroken. Joe was a giant in the game and was adored by the fans in this city," team CEO Bob Castellini said. "As a cornerstone on one of the greatest teams in baseball history, his contributions to this franchise will live forever."

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred called Morgan "one of the best five-tool players our game has ever known and a symbol of all-around excellence."

The 10-time All-Star was inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 1987 and into the National Baseball Hall of Fame three years later. He also served as vice chairman of the Hall's board of directors from 2000 until his death.