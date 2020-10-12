White woman calls the wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor the n-word while grocery shopping

(CNN) The wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor alleges she was insulted with a racial slur while grocery shopping this week.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who is married to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, told CNN the incident happened Sunday evening. In a two-second video Fetterman posted on her Twitter account, a White woman is seen lowering her mask and saying, "You're a n****r" through Fetterman's open car window and then walking away. Fetterman was born in Brazil.

CNN has not identified the woman in the video, but Fetterman told CNN that she had run into the store to pick up some golden kiwis when the woman started harassing her while she was waiting in line to pay.

"A woman walks past me and stops and looks at me, and then says, 'Ugh, there's that n-word that Fetterman married. And, she said you don't belong here, and she called me a thief, and uttered some other ramblings. And, (she) kept walking, went to the other aisle, came back, said a few more things," Fetterman said.

