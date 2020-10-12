A Colorado wildfire jumped a highway and is now burning on an Army base

(CNN) Firefighters are battling a wildfire on a Colorado Army base.

The blaze, called the "Wild Horse Fire," is burning in a training area at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. It's already burned over 200 acres, base officials said.

The Wild Horse Fire doesn't currently threaten any people or property on the base, Fort Carson officials said in a statement on Sunday.

The fire didn't start on the base. Fort Carson fire personnel believe the fire started on the west side of Colorado's Highway 115 and, due to high winds, jumped the highway. Now it's burning in Fort Carson on the other side of the highway.

Winds have been high across the front range Sunday, with gusts between 50 to 80 mph recorded in the area, according to the National Weather Service Boulder office

