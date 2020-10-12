LeBron James called his mom right after winning the NBA Championship

(CNN) Late Sunday night LeBron James picked up his fourth NBA title and his fourth Finals MVP.

Then he picked up his phone, and called his mom.

With the bulk of his 6-foot-9-inch frame resting comfortably on the floor of a hallway inside the NBA's Orlando, Florida, bubble, and while puffing on a Red Auerbach-style victory stogie, James FaceTimed his mother Gloria, and recounted their journey.

LeBron James FaceTimes his mother Gloria after winning his fourth title: "Everything that you had been through, everything that I had seen, there's nothing that can stop me. I hope I continue to make you proud, Mom." pic.twitter.com/4WfiDbwslW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

"Everything that you had been through, everything that I've seen, there's nothing that can stop me," James shared with Gloria, who raised him as a teen in Akron, Ohio. The heartwarming maternal moment was captured by a handful of NBA journalists, including Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, as well as The Washington Post's Ben Golliver

Gloria James gave birth to her son as a 16-year-old single mother in 1984, and LeBron's father has never been involved in his NBA star son's life.

