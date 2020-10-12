New Delhi (CNN) Chef Vikas Khanna is up late most nights connecting with colleagues in India from his home on the east side of Manhattan, New York.

The award-winning chef has been working across continents and time zones since April to organize what has become one of the world's largest food drives.

So far, his "Feed India" initiative has fed around 50 million Indians who have struggled to provide for their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

India has the second-highest number of cases worldwide, behind the United States. As of October 9, more than seven million Indians had been infected with the virus and more than 108,000 had died.

Khanna may have lived in the US for 20 years, but he still has strong ties to his homeland, where his beloved mother lives in Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab.

Vikas Khanna feeding his grandma for the last time in Amritsar, Punjab.

Read More