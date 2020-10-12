New Delhi (CNN)Chef Vikas Khanna is up late most nights connecting with colleagues in India from his home on the east side of Manhattan, New York.
The award-winning chef has been working across continents and time zones since April to organize what has become one of the world's largest food drives.
So far, his "Feed India" initiative has fed around 50 million Indians who have struggled to provide for their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
India has the second-highest number of cases worldwide, behind the United States. As of October 9, more than seven million Indians had been infected with the virus and more than 108,000 had died.
Khanna may have lived in the US for 20 years, but he still has strong ties to his homeland, where his beloved mother lives in Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab.
Khanna grew up in the same city and defied a difficult childhood to become one of the first Indian chefs to be awarded a Michelin star in America. He has written 35 books celebrating Indian food, directed a film, cooked for the Obamas, and hosted "MasterChef India."
But he says "Feed India" is his greatest achievement to date.
"My brain said 'don't do it, you'll get distracted'. But my heart said that 'your mother didn't raise you to be on Instagram and putting videos of your selfies,'" Khanna said.
So, he set about creating a network of volunteers to deliver food to India's most marginalized people -- a near-impossible task during a nationwide lockdown that ordered public transport to stop and people to stay indoors.
Answering the call
Khanna didn't plan to start an aid program -- it almost happened by accident when an email encouraging non-resident Indians to donate to the country's poor dropped into his inbox in late March.
"In the email they had used a picture of elderly people holding empty food plates. A day after I donated to the cause, while speaking with my team in India, I encouraged them to contribute to the organization," said Khanna.
He soon realized it was a scam.
"A team member who had seen the image earlier said the picture had been copied from a government website," said Khanna. His money was gone, but the image of India's destitute stayed with him.
On April 1, Khanna tweeted a call-out for the names of aged care homes, orphanages or leprosy centers that needed help. More than 1,000 people replied.
At the time, India was one week into a nationwide lockdown, more than 1,800 Indians had been infected with coronavirus and 41 had died, according to the country's Health Ministry.
More than 7,000 miles away, the situation was far worse in New York, where a sprawling field hospital had just opened in Central Park. From his apartment, Khanna could hear the near constant drone of ambulance sirens transporting people to hospital. At that stage, more than 45,000 people had been infected in the city and 1,374 had died, according to NYC Health.
"Those were dark days," said Khanna. "I lost relatives and friends to the pandemic. The prayer meetings through virtual calls were so painful," he said.
Khanna's flourishing catering business was impacted.
"Everything had to be canceled. We had to return advances. It was heartbreaking. I was signing a lease for a new restaurant in New York on March 31," says Khanna. The restaurant deal fell through because of the pandemic.
That's when he decided to focus his attention on "Feed India."
His small team started shortlisting cities where food was needed. They reached out to dry food wholesalers within the city and found volunteers to pack food kits and deliver them to those in need. The first deliveries were made on April 3 in two cities at opposite ends of the country -- Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Mangalore in Karnataka.
"We were facing logistical issues every single day," Khanna said. "On April 10, somebody siphoned off a truck full of food and amenities. The person I was dealing with knew I was running operations all the way from New York," he said, by way of explanation.
It was a huge setback. "I was extremely upset. I called my mother and told her I can't continue running the operation," Khanna added.
His elderly mother, Bindu Khanna, offered familiar words of encouragement.
"I told Vikas not to lose heart. I told him it's time to pay your country back by helping the poor and starving," Bindu Khanna told CNN in a video call.
Khanna realized he needed a trustworthy organization to help fillip his initiative in India.
In mid-April, he sent a message to SN Pradhan, the Chief of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who was already leading relief efforts during the pandemic.
"Even though it was a one-man show from there, I told him we could be your hands, legs and ears in India. His endeavor has been a beautiful audacity. It has worked because it is deeply, deeply humanitarian," says Pradhan.