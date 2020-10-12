Vanderbilt-Missouri is the first SEC game postponed due to Covid-19

(CNN)The Covid-19 pandemic has officially infiltrated SEC football.
Saturday's scheduled game between Missouri and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent quarantining of players on Vanderbilt's roster.
The game will be the first SEC game to not be played as scheduled due to the virus.
SEC teams must have at least 53 scholarship players available for each game, according to conference rules. The Commodores had only 56 such players available during a 34-point loss to South Carolina last Saturday.
"Due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes, the October 17 football game at Missouri will be postponed to a later date," Vanderbilt posted on the school's athletics website. "The shortage of available scholarship student-athletes is due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs."
In July, the SEC announced a move to a conference-only, 10-game schedule for the its 14 schools for the 2020 season. The game between Missouri and Vanderbilt has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Columbia, Missouri.
"While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday's game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances," said Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason.
Vanderbilt's next scheduled game is October 31 against visiting Ole Miss, while Missouri is slated to travel to Gainesville, Florida, for an October 24 matchup with Florida.
This Vanderbilt-Missouri postponement marks the 28th NCAA Division I FBS football game overall to be postponed or canceled since August 26, according to ESPN.