NFL's Titans and Patriots report no new positive Covid-19 tests

(CNN) The NFL reported no new positive Covid-19 tests for the Titans or Patriots on Monday.

The Broncos and Patriots will now meet Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Sunday shutdown

Both New England and Tennessee were forced to shut down their team facilities on Sunday following positive Covid-19 tests.

"This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive," a Titans team representative said Sunday. "We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps."

The Patriots confirmed similar news Sunday, saying, "We have one new positive test and all Tier 1 and Tier 2 football employees will continue their daily testing. Those employees will not be going into the facility today."

But with both teams receiving no new positive test Monday, each franchise is proceeding with preparations for its respective next games. Tennessee plans to hold a typical team walk-through on Monday ahead of Tuesday's game with Buffalo, while Patriot players are scheduled to be off for at least the next two days.

Covid-19 postponements

To date, 12 NFL games have been postponed or rescheduled as a result of positive Covid-19 tests, with 11 teams having been directly impacted.