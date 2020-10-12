Falcons fire head coach Dan Quinn after 0-5 start

(CNN) The Atlanta Falcons have cut Dan Quinn loose, firing the head coach following a fifth straight loss to open the season.

The move comes on the heels of a 23-16 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and alongside the dismissal of General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been named interim coach for the 0-5 Falcons who on Sunday travel to the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings.

"Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015," Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said in a statement Monday.

The downfall of Dan Quinn

