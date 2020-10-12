Hundreds battle to contain fire on slopes of Kilimanjaro

Dar Es Salaam (Reuters) Tanzanian residents, students and firefighters were battling on Monday to contain a fire that broke out Sunday on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, the National Parks service (TANAPA) said.

Hard winds on Sunday helped fan the fire, but the winds have died down. So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported and no property damaged.

"The fire is still going on and firefighters from TANAPA, other government institutions and locals are continuing with the efforts to contain it," said Pascal Shelutete, a TANAPA official.

Kilimanjaro rises to nearly 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) above sea level. Around 50,000 tourists climb it every year.

The fire started at the Whona area, a rest centre for climbers using Mandara and Horombo, two of several routes up the mountain, Shelutete said in a statement posted on Twitter.

