Miami street to be named after Trayvon Martin

(CNN) The street in front of the Miami high school that Trayvon Martin attended before his life was abruptly ended will be renamed Trayvon Martin Avenue.

Trayvon Martin supporters block traffic as they march through Union Square during a "Million Hoodie March" in Manhattan on March 21, 2012 in New York City.

Zimmerman called 911 to report a "a suspicious person" in the neighborhood. Moments later, neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Zimmerman acknowledged that he shot Martin and claimed he acted in self defense.

Zimmerman was ultimately acquitted in the case, and in December 2019 he sued Martin's parents and others for $100 million , claiming there was a conspiracy to frame him.

College student Jajuan Kelley covers his mouth with a Skittles wrapper as he stands in a crowd of thousands rallying at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta in memory of Trayvon Martin in March 2012.

According to the memorandum, the fatal shooting "elicited national conversations about race relations, racial profiling, gun rights, stand your ground laws, and was a catalyst that set nationwide demands for social justice in motion."

Zimmerman's acquittal in the shooting death prompted the social media hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and later shifted into a social justice movement against police brutality and racially-motivated violence around the world, the memorandum notes.

A typical teen

Family and friends described Martin as a peaceful, laid back and positive person, the memorandum notes.

Martin had been planning to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University to pursue a career that would allow him to fly or work with aircraft, it says.

The Miami street's new name is expected to go into effect this week.