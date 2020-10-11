Japanese jazz pianist recovering from surgery after New York subway attack

(CNN) A Japanese jazz pianist was beaten in a New York City subway station, requiring him to be hospitalized, according to the New York City Police Department and the man's family.

During the attack on September 27, Tadataka Unno was exiting the West 135th Street station in Harlem when he was confronted by a group of young people blocking the turnstiles, according to a police report.

Police said that after Unno tried to avoid them, he was pushed from behind and two people began yelling at him.

"I had no idea why I was shoved. One of them pointed at me and said, This guy just pushed me' to her peers. This was not true," Unno wrote in a statement to CNN. "One of the others said, 'She's pregnant,' as if to imply that I had just attacked a pregnant person."

One male began beating Unno, followed him, and continued to attack him, causing Unno to fall to the ground. As he fled the station, the group followed him, beating him repeatedly while bystanders watched.

