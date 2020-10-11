Japanese jazz pianist recovering from surgery after New York subway attack

(CNN) A Japanese jazz pianist was beaten in a New York City subway station, requiring him to be hospitalized, according to the New York City Police Department and the man's family.

During the attack on September 27, Tadataka Unno was exiting the West 135th Street station in Harlem when he was confronted by a group of young people blocking the turnstiles, according to a police report.

Police said that after Unno tried to avoid them, he was pushed from behind and two people began yelling at him. One male began beating Unno, followed him, and continued to attack him, causing Unno to fall to the ground. The male fled the scene and Unno was transported to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made, according to the NYPD.

Unno is a jazz pianist and composer who has played at the Kennedy Center as well as New York jazz clubs including Village Vanguard, Dizzy's Club, and the Blue Note. Unno has lived in New York City since 2008, according to his website

A note on his website reads: "Thank you everyone for your prayers, love and tremendous support for Tadataka and Family."