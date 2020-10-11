'Doc' Antle from 'Tiger King' fame has been indicted on wildlife trafficking charges

(CNN) Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, one of the many characters in Netflix's "Tiger King," has been indicted on wildlife trafficking charges after an investigation by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Antle owns a private zoo in South Carolina called Myrtle Beach Safari, which was featured in "Tiger King." He's previously said he was "very disappointed" in his portrayal in the documentary, CNN affiliate WPDE-TV reported.

"I have spent my entire professional life promoting the welfare and conservation of big cats and other species. I have deep regard and feelings for the animals in my care and would never hurt or abuse them in any way," Antle told CNN.

"I look forward to being able to answer these charges and to be able to clear my good name," he said.

Herring's Animal Law Unit investigated Antle's relationship with Keith Wilson, the owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Virginia, and found that both men trafficked lion cubs between South Carolina and Virginia, according to a news release from Herring's office.

