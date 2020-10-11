Here's what's open and closed for Columbus Day

(CNN) Every year on the second Monday of October friend groups across America try to plan a three-day weekend only to be shot down by the person who doesn't get the day off work.

That day is Columbus Day -- a federal US holiday that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the Americas in 1492.

Open

-- Most grocery stores

-- Starbucks

-- Target

-- Walmart

-- Zoos

-- National Parks

-- Most restaurants

-- Most drug stores

-- Malls: Most malls and department stores are open but call your local stores to check beforehand.

-- FedEx and UPS: Open and operating with normal pickups and deliveries.

Closed

-- Anything government-operated, like the DMV and public libraries, is most likely going to be closed.

-- Most banks will be closed, although ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or get some cash.

-- The US Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and US post offices are closed as well.

-- Some museums are open on Columbus Day, while others aren't. Note that some may still be closed to due to the pandemic.

-- To confirm if your local favorite spots are open, call ahead to check if they're open. Make sure to ask what precautions they are taking during the pandemic.