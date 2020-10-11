(CNN) Dozens of people attacked a police station in Paris on Saturday night, launching projectiles at the building and attempting to force their way in with metal bars.

French authorities decried the attack, which took place in Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb located roughly 12.5 kilometers (7.8 miles) to the south east of the city center.

In a tweet on Saturday, authorities confirmed that the unknown attackers had launched a variety of projectiles in a "violent attack" against the the building, and tried to storm the building.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. Police said no one was injured and an investigation to identify the perpetrators is underway.

A group of around 40 people tried to storm the commissariat shortly before midnight, striking the window of the entrance door with iron bars, BFMTV reported.

Read More