Canada's Ambassador to China granted virtual consular access to detained Canadians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Donald Trump discussed on the phone the issue of two Canadian citizens detained in China since late 2018 and to whom China granted rare consular access on Friday and Saturday, the Canadian government said.

"The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release," Global Affairs Canada, which manages the government's diplomatic and consular relations, said.

Trudeau thanked Trump in a phone call on Saturday for the United States' support in "seeking the immediate release of the two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained by China," the prime minister's office said in a readout statement of the call.

The statements did not give more information. The White House had no immediate comment on further details about the call.

