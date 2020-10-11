Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded, following nationwide protests demanding an end to police violence in the country.

Nigeria's Inspector General of Police announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, will be dissolved, according to a police statement.

"IGP M.A Adamu ... has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)," a statement from police spokesman Frank Mba said.

All SARS officers are being redeployed with immediate effect, Mba added.

However, while the news was welcomed by jubilant protesters, they vowed to continue marching in their demands to end police brutality in all forms and make rogue officers accountable.