Yellowstone sets record for September visitors

(CNN) Old Faithful and friends are enjoying a boost in popularity this year.

Yellowstone National Park, home of the famous geyser, had its busiest September ever, the National Park Service says.

The park hosted 837,499 recreational visits, a 21% increase from September 2019.

So far in 2020, the park has had 3,383,872 recreational visits, down 11% from the same period last year.

The park covers 3,472 square miles in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

