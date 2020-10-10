A Texas teenager breaks two world records for longest legs

(CNN) Maci Currin isn't all legs, but they do make up 60 percent of her total height.

"I guess there's some kind of gene in there that gives her that tallness," her mother said in the video.

Currin is 6-foot-10. Her father was 6-foot-5, her brother is 6-foot-4 and her mother is 5-foot-7.

"Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me," Currin told Guinness. "And once I just stopped caring, I wasn't affected by anything."

Currin now uses her social media to inspire others to embrace their height. With 1.7 million followers on TikTok , and another 50,000 on Instagram , she regularly posts about confidence and body image. Her videos on TikTok reach millions of viewers per video.

"I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift," Currin told Guinness. "And that you shouldn't be ashamed that you're tall. You should really embrace it."