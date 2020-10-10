Remains of woman found in 1981 identified as victim of serial killer Samuel Little

(CNN) A cold case in Georgia has been solved.

The remains of a woman found in Dade County almost 40 years ago have finally been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says her name was Patricia Parker, and GBI investigators believe she was the victim of serial killer Samuel Little

In 2018, Little told the Texas Rangers that he murdered a young Black woman in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the early 1980s, the GBI said in a press release.

Investigators from Georgia and Tennessee, according to the GBI statement, met with Little and gathered "more details that led them to believe the remains found in Dade County were the woman Little had taken in Chattanooga and killed in Georgia."

Last year, the GBI unveiled a forensic reconstruction of the woman's skull and asked for the public's help in identifying her. A family came forward, the GBI added, and DNA samples obtained from them positively identified Parker, who was 30 years old at the time of her death.

