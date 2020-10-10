These mental health crises ended in fatal police encounters. Now, some communities are trying a new approach

(CNN) When Miles Hall's hallucinations and erratic behavior returned, his mother did what she had always done: She gave police a heads up.

The next day, June 2, 2019, Walnut Creek, California, police responded to multiple 911 calls about Hall, 23, who was having a mental health episode and roaming around his neighborhood.

Five officers responded to the scene. Police say Hall was holding a pry bar -- a tool, his mother says, that a neighbor had given him for gardening -- and ran in their direction. After attempting to stop him with beanbag rounds, police fired at Hall. He died shortly after.

More than three months later, in a small Virginia community, Henrico County police responded to a welfare check requested by Gay Ellen Plack's psychiatrist. Plack, 57, was bipolar and "doing bizarre stuff," the psychiatrist said, and hadn't picked up her phone that day, according to a report by the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Two officers went to Plack's home and she hid inside a bathroom in a locked bedroom. The officers breached the bedroom door and approached the bathroom and Plack came out with an axe -- a camping tool she had recently purchased, according to her brother. Within seconds, both officers fired. Plack was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

