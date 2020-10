Former Philadelphia officer is indicted for murder in 2017 shooting of unarmed Black man

(CNN) A former Philadelphia police officer was indicted on murder charges Friday in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Black man, prosecutors say.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that a grand jury indicted former officer Eric Ruch Jr. on first- and third-degree counts of murder, along with voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Dennis Plowden died from a gunshot wound to the head after a high-speed chase with police on December 27, 2017.

Ruch is accused of shooting Plowden after he crashed his Hyundai following the chase, Krasner said during a press conference Friday. Plowden got out of his car after crashing and put his left hand up, showing he was unarmed. Krasner also said he was shot six to eight seconds after getting out of his car.

"According to evidence presented to the grand jury, Plowden 'looked dazed and lost on the sidewalk,' having just stumbled from his car following a high-speed crash, and appeared to be trying to obey commands given by police officers at the scene," Krasner said.

Read More