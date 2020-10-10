John Oliver is being honored with his name on a sewage plant after 'fight' with a Connecticut town

(CNN) It's official, a sewage plant in Danbury, Connecticut will be named after John Oliver after the comedian got into a tiff with the town's mayor.

The Danbury Wastewater Treatment Plant is now officially the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant after residents weighed in with their support and the town's city council voted 18-1 Thursday in favor of the change.

"Yup.. It's official the Danbury Sewer Plant is now the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. - Your move John. Bam!" Mayor Mark Boughton said in a Facebook post.

It may not seem like a landmark you want your name on, but Oliver was instrumental in making it happen.

The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" went after Danbury on his August 16 show during a segment on racial disparities on juries. In Oliver's anti-Danbury rant , the host noted that he only knew three things about the Connecticut town: "USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, (expletive) you," Oliver said.