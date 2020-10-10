A woman's inspiring journey from janitor to health care worker

(CNN) Jaines Andrades started working at Baystate Medical in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a janitor. But she worked her way through nursing school, and now ten years later she has returned as a nurse practitioner.

"It's tough to be the person that cleans. If I had to go back and do it again, I would. It's so worth it," Andrades told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV

In a Facebook post , Andrades wrote about her journey from hospital custodian to nurse practitioner and posted a picture of all three of her IDs.

She said her journey at the Springfield hospital started when she got a call for an interview. At the time she had been working at a fast food restaurant, according to WBZ-TV.

She said she always wanted to help people. "Even if it was cleaning, as long as I was near patient care I'd be able to observe things. I thought it was a good idea," she said.

